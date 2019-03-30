El candidato del PP en Boadilla del Monte, Javier Úbeda, participó en escraches junto a la organización neonazi Hogar Social. El dato ha sido recogido por el telediario de La Sexta tras el nombramiento.
El Comité Electoral del PP de Boadilla del Monte designó el pasado viernes al tercer teniente de alcalde y concejal de Medioambiente y Servicios a la Ciudad, Javier Úbeda, candidato a la Alcaldía a propuesta del actual alcalde y presidente de la formación en la localidad, Antonio González Terol, después de que anunciase esta tarde que no se presentaría a la reelección.
Según ha informado el Partido Popular de Boadilla en un comunicado, la propuesta ha sido ratificada por unanimidad por el Comité Electoral local.
Así, ha precisado que González Terol continuará como presidente del Partido Popular de Boadilla. El actual alcalde ocupa el puesto número siete en la lista electoral del PP al Congreso por Madrid.
González Terol ha comunicado su renuncia a encabezar la lista de los 'populares' al Ayuntamiento de Boadilla del Monte a través de sus redes sociales con un texto dedicado a los vecinos de la localidad y en el que ha situado a su familia como principal motivo de esta decisión.
