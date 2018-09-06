El portavoz parlamentario de ERC, Joan Tardà, se ha desmarcado del discurso independentista del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. Tardà ha reconocido que el independentismo no se puede imponer de manera unilateral: "Si hay algún independentista estúpido que cree que puede imponer la independencia sin tener en cuenta al 50% de catalanes que no lo son, es evidente que está absolutamente equivocado".

En declaraciones en el Congreso antes de la Junta de Portavoces, Tardà ha asegurado que la solución para el conflicto en Catalunya es "un referéndum en el que ambas partes se sientan interpeladas", tanto los soberanistas como los que no lo son.

El portavoz de ERC también ha admitido que no le gusta "ver lazos en los balcones de los ayuntamientos", pero insiste que “es fruto de una anomalía” que, a su vez, es consecuencia de otra situación anormal: "En una sociedad democrática (…) hay presos políticos y exilados".

Tardà también ha reclamado en su discurso a Pedro Sánchez "rigor intelectual y político" para que no use de manera "torticera" la lógica que ha reconocido en el propio Congreso, según la cual si los independentistas no pueden imponer su solución al 50 % no independentista "de igual manera, el 50 % de autonomistas no puede imponer la suya".

Además, Tardà insiste en que el conflicto debe resolverse cuanto antes: "A medida que avanza el tiempo la sociedad catalana y española sigue sufriendo y el deterioro democrático se va a incrementar. Nosotros hacemos una apuesta evidente por el diálogo y la negociación y esto pasa con un referéndum que tendrá que tener en cuenta todas las opciones".

