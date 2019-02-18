El exvicepresidente del Gobierno Alfonso Guerra desconoce si votará al jefe del Ejecutivo y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en las elecciones generales del 28 abril. "No sé si será candidato", ha asegurado.

En una entrevista en La Sexta, Guerra ha explicado este domingo que "nunca" votará a "otro partido que no sea el PSOE". "Es el partido en el que he vivido, que he mamado, que me ha hecho entrar en la vida política", ha añadido.

Con todo, el que fuera número dos del Gobierno entre 1982 y 1991 no sabe si votará a Pedro Sánchez en los próximos comicios. "No se si será el candidato. Usted se adelanta mucho", le ha respondido Guerra al periodista Jordi Évole.

El exvicesecretario general de los socialistas también se ha referido a las pasadas elecciones autonómicas en Andalucía. "Para Ciudadanos, aceptar los votos de Vox para llegar al gobierno de Andalucía es una mancha de la que le va a costar mucho tiempo desprenderse", ha sostenido.

Por otro lado, Guerra ha hablado sobre "el riesgo de disolución" de España que, a su juicio, están provocando las fuerzas independentistas. "Hay grupos que quieren desconectar, fragmentar, quitar una parte a España", ha explicado.

En este contexto, el exvicepresidente ha señalado que el "apaciguamiento no es fructífero" porque los independentistas catalanes "están a todas". "Van a destruir el orden constitucional español y no es aceptable", ha añadido.

A su juicio, lo más grave es que sea Quim Torra, el presidente de la Generalitat catalana, el que "suba a la tribuna" y diga "que hay que atacar al Estado".

