Jorge Bonito Vera Un miembro de las listas de Vox en Alcalá de Henares fue dirigente de una organización nazi

Jorge Bonito Vera fue miembro de Hermandad Aria, que organizaba actos nazis en los que ensalzaba la figura de Hitler y al nacionalsocialismo, con ropa y parafernalia típica del nazismo.

Jorge Bonito Vera (d), junto al candidato de Vox a la Alcaldía de Alcalá de Henares. TWITTER VOX ALCALÁ DE HENARES

El número siete en las listas de Vox por Alcalá de Henares para las elecciones municipales del 26M fue miembro de la dirección de la organización nazi española Hermandad Aria, según informa La Marea. Se trata de Jorge Bonito Vera, que, actualmente, trabaja de consultor y profesor de auditoría.

Bonito era miembro activo de esta organización, que organizaba actos nazis en los que ensalzaba la figura de Hitler y al nacionalsocialismo, con ropa y parafernalia típica del nazismo. Según La Marea, que publica unas fotos de los años 2000 en las que aparece el miembro de Vox vestido y rodeado de simbología nazi, a Bonito le llamaban El Rubio porque se teñía de este color para parecer más ario.

El número siete de Vox en Alcalá de Henares ha afirmado al diario que ya no piensa lo que pensaba, que su militancia se debió a su juventud y que igual que le dio por militar en una organización nazi pudo haberlo hecho en una comunista.

Hermandad Aria habría surgido como sucesora del Círculo Español de Amigos de Europa, CEDADE, tras haberse disuelto ésta en 1995, del que integró a varios de sus miembros. Precisamente de CEDADE fue líder José María Ruiz Puerta, que figura como miembro de Vox en Parla.

