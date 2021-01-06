Estás leyendo: El líder de Vox en Baleares se enfrenta a una denuncia por violencia machista

Jorge Campos El líder de Vox en Baleares se enfrenta a una denuncia por violencia machista

Jorge Campos es también uno de los tres diputados de los ultraderechistas en Baleares. Según fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB), por su condición de aforado, la jueza de Inca no puede ser conocedora de la causa.

El líder y diputado de Vox en Baleares, Jorge Campos. EFE

El líder de Vox en Baleares y uno de los tres diputados autonómicos de la formación ultraderechista, Jorge Campos, declaró el pasado martes en un juzgado de Inca (Mallorca) acusado de un delito de violencia machista. La denunciante interpuso contra él una orden de alejamiento que ha sido desestimada por el Juzgado de Guardia de Inca.

Según fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB), por la condición de aforado de Campos, el asunto está previsto que se eleve al TSJIB ya que la jueza de Inca no puede ser conocedora de la causa y solo decidió sobre la petición de orden de alejamiento, informa Europa Press.

La formación que dirige Santiago Abascal ha destacado "la actitud de colaboración de Campos en todo momento"  y se ciñen a la petición de sobreseimiento impulsada por el diputado balear. 

