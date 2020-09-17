Estás leyendo: El SAT amenaza con denunciar al Ayuntamiento de El Coronil por redes clientelares

El SAT amenaza con denunciar al Ayuntamiento de El Coronil por redes clientelares

El Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores ha denunciado públicamente la contratación de uno de los militantes del PSOE que iba en las listas de las elecciones municipales para una labor reservada para parados y jornaleros. 

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de El Coronil. / FACEBOOK / EL CORONIL AYUNTAMIENTO

El Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT) ha denunciado públicamente la contratación de un trabajador que era militante del partido en el poder. El Ayuntamiento de El Coronil está gobernado por el PSOE, que llevaba de nº7 en las listas municipales a ese trabajador escogido a dedo por el Ayuntamiento, según fuentes de el SAT.

Han exigido al Ayuntamiento que "cumpla con la Ley", que especifica el contrato de jornaleros para dicha labor. Se refieren al artículo 13 del Real Decreto 939/1997, que especifica que la contratación para estos proyectos está destinada a parados y jornaleros. El SAT ha calculado que este "contrato ilegal" estaría impidiendo la contratación de hasta "30 jornaleros". 

"Nos veremos obligados a presentar una denuncia en la Fiscalía" en caso de que no se cumplan con su petición, ya que consideran que se están produciendo "abusos políticos y partidistas con el dinero público". 

