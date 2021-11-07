Estás leyendo: José Bono asesorará a la Policía dominicana en su proceso de transformación

José Bono asesorará a la Policía dominicana en su proceso de transformación

El presidente Luis Abinader concedió la nacionalidad dominicana en octubre de 2020 al exministro de Defensa y expresidente del Congreso. Ya se ha reunido con el ministro de Interior y Policía y el director de la Policía.

José Bono hace unas declaraciones ante los medios de comunicación, en una imagen de archivo.
José Bono hace unas declaraciones ante los medios de comunicación, en una imagen de archivo. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

santo domingo

El exministro de Defensa y expresidente del Congreso español José Bono asesorará la Policía Nacional de la República Dominicana, en pleno proceso de transformación, según informó este domingo la propia institución.

Según un comunicado, el presidente Luis Abinader concedió la nacionalidad dominicana en octubre de 2020 a Bono. Este ha asumido "los trabajos de asesoría dentro del programa de transformación de la Policía Nacional, y en especial en la formación del personal".

El exministro mantuvo una reunión con el ministro de Interior y Policía, Jesús Vásquez; el director de la Policía, mayor general Eduardo Alberto Then, así como con representantes de la comisión creada por Abinader para la reforma de la Policía.

En el encuentro, celebrado en la sede de la Policía, "se produjo un amplio y nutrido intercambio de experiencias de la doctrina policial y las buenas prácticas implementadas en España y otras naciones", apuntó el comunicado.

Abinader puso en marcha la comisión para la reforma policial después de que en marzo pasado un matrimonio de religiosos murió a manos de cuatro miembros de una patrulla de la Policía.

El suceso sacudió a la sociedad dominicana. Los religiosos fueron acribillados en un control de carretera que los policías habían establecido en Villa Altagracia, al oeste de Santo Domingo, en el que supuestamente buscaban a los autores del robo de una motocicleta.

