José Estanga Rebollal Muere José Estanga Rebollal, el alcalde 'rockero' del PP  de León

Durante 30 años fue el regidos de la licalidad berciana de Oencia. Ha fallecido este domingo a los 62 años tras una larga enfermedad que le impidió presentarse a la reelección en 2015.

José Estanga Rebollal durante un discurso en 2007.

El alcalde del PP durante tres décadas en la localidad berciana de Oencia, José Estanga Rebollal, ha fallecido este domingo a los 62 años según han confirmado fuentes del partido.

El controvertido alcalde será recordado por su entrevista en Antena 3 en el espacio La Parodia Nacional, en el que le dedicaron el tema "alcalde rockero" en 1997. 

No obstante, no ha sido el único momento notable de Estanga Rebollal que también en una visita de la Reina Sofía rompió el protocolo para darle dos besos demostrando su espontaneidad y que era un político diferente.

Su especial forma de ver la vida se resume con esta estrofa en una de sus canciones: "Alcalde rockero, el boss de los peperos, con pantalón vaquero y gafas negras de sol/ lo que a mí me pirra es tomar cuatro birras y cantar rock and roll.

José Estanga Rebollal llegó a editar una docena de discos. El alcalde rockero nunca ocultó su admiración por Manuel Fraga, José María Aznar o Mariano Rajoy, aunque también destaca su relación con la presidenta de los conservadores en León, Isabel Carrasco, asesinada en 2014.

En 2015, problemas de salud le impidieron presentarse a la reelección como alcalde de Oencia, pero para el recuerdo quedarán las calificaciones que utilizó para referirse a José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero como "mentiroso" en la festividad de la Virgen de la Encina.

