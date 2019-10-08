Público
José Félix Tezanos El presidente del CIS pide el voto para el PSOE

El secretario general de la formación morada, Pablo Iglesias, ha pedido la dimisión del responsable del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas Tezanos por "defender abiertamente el viejo bipartidismo". 

El presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos. EFE/Archivo

El presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos, ha aconsejado a los españoles concentrar su voto "en aquellos partidos que hoy por hoy pueden gobernar". En un artículo publicado en la revista Temas y recogido por Servimedia, Tezanos señala que tras el 28 de abril, "los hechos concretos son que en España se ha bloqueado la posibilidad de gobernar al único partido que podía hacerlo [el PSOE]".

En este sentido, el responsable del CIS afirma que, para las próximas elecciones generales del 10-N "de nada servirá efectuar manifestaciones personales de rabia y frustración dramatizadas, ni atizar las llamas inquisitoriales en la búsqueda de culpables y chivos expiatorios". Asimismo, según sus palabras, "lo único sensato es reaccionar con pragmatismo y con sentido de la utilidad de voto, concentrándolos en aquellos partidos que hoy por hoy pueden gobernar".

Ante el bloqueo político y en una clara alusión a Podemos, el responsable del CIS ha afirmado que "no ha sido 'culpa' de todos los políticos por igual, sino de aquellos que no han dado sus votos a esta posibilidad" al poner "condiciones imposibles de cumplir o que resultaran gravemente erosivas a corto y medio plazo”.

El secretario general de la formación morada, Pablo Iglesias, ha pedido la dimisión de Tezanos por "defender abiertamente el viejo bipartidismo y pedir el voto". Asimismo, en un apunte de Twitter, Iglesias ha recordado que el CIS "no es el patrimonio del partido que gobierna", sino una institución pública.

