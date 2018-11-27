El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, ha recibido la publicación de la sanción que le ha impuesto la CNMV por una venta de acciones de Abengoa como la consecuencia lógica de no haberla recurrido ante el Ministerio de Economía, según fuentes de su entorno consultadas por Europa Press.
La CNMV le ha impuesto una sanción de 30.000 euros por considerar que realizó una operación de venta de acciones de Abengoa utilizando información privilegiada cuando era consejero de la empresa.
Borrell afirmó en el Congreso el 17 de octubre que, aunque discrepaba de la CNMV, porque niega haber tenido información privilegiada, no presentaría recurso, porque debería hacerlo ante el Ministerio de Economía y eso generaría una situación anómala.
Al no recurrir, la sanción es firme, se publica y sigue su curso administrativo, de manera que, según las fuentes consultadas, la publicación de la sanción no supone ninguna novedad.
Además, han puntualizado que el ministro ya presentó un escrito diciendo que no iba a recurrir por no considerar procedente que un miembro del Gobierno recurriera ante otro una sanción.
De este modo, el ministro deberá abonar una sanción muy superior a la operación de 2015 que está en el origen del expediente, que fue una venta de acciones, pertenecientes a la cartera de un familiar pero que gestionaba él, valorada en 9.030 euros.
Con todo, Borrell también reconoció ante las Cortes que la operación "no fue adecuada por el momento en que se produjo y por la apariencia de irregularidad que ha podido generar". Sin embargo, insistió en que ese "error" es una "falta administrativa" y que, según la legislación vigente, no afecta a su idoneidad para ser ministro.
Por su parte, fuentes del Palacio de la Moncloa han expresado este martes que respaldan "absolutamente" al ministro y han recordado que él ya explicó por qué no recurría la sanción, pese a estar en desacuerdo con ella.
