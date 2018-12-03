El empresario Josep Lluís Núñez i Clemente, de 87 años y que fue presidente del FC Barcelona entre 1978 y 2000, ha fallecido hoy en Barcelona tras una larga enfermedad, según han informado fuentes próximas a la familia.
Apartado de la vida social en los últimos años, accedió al cargo el 6 de mayo de 1978 y permaneció en el mismo hasta el 2000. Bajo su presidencia, el FC Barcelona consiguió su primera Copa de Europa, el 20 de mayo de 1992 en el estadio londinense de Wembley. Además el Barça en este tiempo consiguió 27 títulos.
Accedió a la presidencia tras derrotar en los comicios a Ferran Ariño y Nicolau Casaus. Fue reelegido en el cargo en 1981 y en 1985 y posteriormente en las elecciones de 1989 derrotó en las elecciones a Sixto Cambra.
Refrendó su cargo en 1993 y, cuatro años después, derrotó a Ángel Fernández. Finalmente, presentó su renuncia al cargo en el año 2000. Durante su etapa al frente del club, el Barcelona se aseguró su independencia económica, fue pionero en la generación de ingresos por retransmisiones televisivas y también en el merchandising.
En los 22 años que estuvo al frente de la entidad, el Camp Nou vivió dos ampliaciones, se construyó el MiniEstadi, se creó el Museo y la Fundación. También en este periodo se adquirieron los terrenos de la futura Ciutat Esportiva.
En la faceta empresarial, se dedicó a la construcción y a la promoción inmobiliaria. En 2014, en el marco del caso Hacienda, fue condenado a dos años y dos meses de cárcel por sobornar a inspectores de Hacienda para que hicieran la vista gorda en sus revisiones tributarias. Previamente, había sido condenado a más de seis años, pero el Supremo le rebajó la condena.
Le concedieron el tercer grado, pero en 2015 fue revocado por el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 6 de Catalunya.
