Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Procés Los jóvenes desalojados de la plaza Universitat de Barcelona se  trasladan a la plaza Sant Jaume

Los desalojados de la plaza de la Universitat regresaron el miércoles por la tarde al mismo lugar. Por la noche comunicaron que pasarían la noche en la plaza Sant Jaume, frente al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, para criticar "la decisión tomada por Ada Colau" de desalojarles.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
20/11/2019.- Un centenar de estudiantes realizan una asamblea para determinar acciones futuras como protesta por el desalojado realizado por la Guardia Urbana tras 21 días de acampada en la Plaza Universidad, donde los manifestantes se congregaban cortan

Un centenar de estudiantes realizan una asamblea para determinar acciones futuras como protesta por el desalojo.  EFE/ Quique García

Los jóvenes que hasta la madrugada del martes habían acampado en la plaza Universitat de Barcelona, anunciaron el miércoles por la noche que preveían pasar la noche en la plaza Sant Jaume. Un centenar lo han hecho. 

Los desalojados de la plaza de la Universitat regresaron el miércoles por la tarde al mismo lugar. Sobre las 18:00 horas, un centenar de acampados comenzaron a debatir para decidir que acciones tomar, hasta que por la noche comunicaron que pasarían la noche en la plaza Sant Jaume, frente al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, según informa El Periódico

En un comunicado, estos desalojados afirmaron que tras dicha asamblea en la plaza Universitat habían acordado quedarse frente al Ayuntamiento para criticar "la decisión tomada por Ada Colau", en referencia al desalojo que hizo la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona de la acampada en la plaza Universitat.

También pidieron el "apoyo popular" y avisaron de que necesitan mantas, sacos de dormir y ropa de abrigo para pasar la noche en la plaza que alberga la sede del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y de la Generalitat.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad