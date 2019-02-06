Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Corrupción urbanística Juan Antonio Roca, cerebro del caso Malaya, queda en libertad condicional

Ha cumplido los requisitos previos: tres cuartas partes de la condena y haber pasado al régimen abierto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Juan Antonio Roca./Europa Press

Juan Antonio Roca./Europa Press

El Juzgado Central de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de La Audiencia Nacional ha dejado en libertad condicional a Juan Antonio Roca, el cerebro del caso Malaya, según fuentes penitenciarias.

Roca, condenado por orquestar la mayor trama de corrupción urbanística de Marbella, ingresó en prisión en marzo de 2006 y ha pasado el último año en régimen de tercer grado con control telemático tras ofrecerse a colaborar con Cáritas en la reinserción de reclusos y exreclusos.

Condenado a 20 años de prisión, el plazo de cumplimiento estaba previsto para junio de 2023, pero esta semana el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria ha acordado su libertad condicional al cumplir los requisitos previos: haber satisfecho tres cuartas partes de la condena y haber pasado al régimen abierto.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad