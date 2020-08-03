Estás leyendo: Ayuso subraya el "trabajo histórico" de Juan Carlos I, a quien se le deben "los mejores años de la democracia"

Así ha reaccionado la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid a través de un mensaje en Twitter después de que el rey emérito haya comunicado a Felipe VI su decisión de trasladar su residencia fuera de España.

La presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo
EUROPA PRESS

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha valorado el "trabajo histórico por España" de Juan Carlos I, a quien se le deben "los mejores años de la Democracia".

Así lo ha indicado la jefa del Ejecutivo regional a través de un mensaje en Twitter después de que el rey emérito haya comunicado a Felipe VI su decisión de trasladar su residencia fuera de España. Además, Ayuso ha reiterado su "más firme confianza en la Monarquía Parlamentaria encarnada por Felipe VI".

Según relata Zarzuela en un comunicado, Juan Carlos I recuerda que hace un año decidió expresar su voluntad de dejar de desarrollar actividades institucionales y que ahora, "ante la repercusión pública que está generando ciertos acontecimientos pasados" de su vida privada, ha decidido trasladarse fuera de España.

El rey Juan Carlos ha comunicado que permanece a disposición de Fiscalía, que investiga si cobró alguna comisión por la adjudicación del AVE a La Meca a empresas españolas en 2011, "para cualquier trámite o actuación que considere oportuna" tras decidir trasladar su residencia fuera de España. Así lo ha afirmado su abogado Javier Sánchez-Junco, en un comunicado que se ha emitido justo después de conocerse la carta que ha remitido el rey emérito al rey Felipe VI.

