Madrid
El gobierno de República Dominicana ha confirmado, a través de la responsable de Migración del país, que "Juan Carlos I no ha ingresado en el territorio". Afirman "no tener registro" de su llegada, a pesar de que lo hayan afirmado otros medios.
Han señalado que "la última vez que el exmonarca visitó el país fue del 28 de febrero al 2 de marzo de este año".
El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de la República Dominicana también ha informado, en declaraciones a EFE, no tener "ninguna información oficial al respecto".
El último sitio donde se sabe que estuvo el exmonarca fue el aeropuerto de Oporto, después de haber pasado una noche en Sanxenxo. La especulación de que había volado a República Dominicana era compartida por bastantes medios, pero estas últimas declaraciones la descartarían por ahora.
Ni siquiera el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha podido confirmar su paradero, asegurando que carece de la información.
