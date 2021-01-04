Estás leyendo: El rey emérito intercedió para favorecer negocios de su sobrino en Abu Dabi

Juan Carlos I El rey emérito intercedió para favorecer negocios de su sobrino en Abu Dabi

Bruno Gómez-Acebo, hijo de Pilar de Borbón, contactó con su tío para que le ayudara a lanzar un fondo de capital riesgo de compañías españolas en los Emiratos Árabes por valor de 550 millones de euros.

El rey Juan Carlos I, en el Congreso, en los actos conmemorativos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución. AFP
Juan Carlos I.  - EFE

madrid

PÚBLICO

No hace ni cien horas desde que recibimos al 2021, y ya tenemos en la palestra informativa un nuevo capítulo de escándalos del emérito. Según ha revelado El Confidencial, Juan Carlos I ayudó a su sobrino, Bruno Gómez-Acebo, a poner en marcha un fondo de capital riesgo para canalizar inversiones de compañías españolas en los Emiratos Árabes.

Los hechos han quedado destapados a raíz de la filtración de una carta del hijo de Pilar de Borbón, enviada en 2010, en la que Gómez-Acebo agradecía al por entonces rey de España el haberle facilitado acceso directo a las principales autoridades de la federación árabe, al tiempo que le solicitaba otras gestiones.

Juan Carlos I, que en la actualidad se encuentra residiendo en Abu Dabi, y de cuya estancia aparecieron hace tres días fotografías en compañía de dos escoltas, dijo no querer regresar a España hace escasas semanas por la situación de la pandemia.

A Emiratos Árabes viajó a hurtadillas tras conocerse las noticias sobre su amiga Corinna Larsen y las investigaciones abiertas en Suiza y en la Fiscalía del Supremo sobre supuestas donaciones millonarias recibidas de Arabia Saudí que presuntamente no fueron declaradas a Hacienda.

El Fondo de Inversión del sobrino del rey emérito tenía como objetivo atraer activos por valor de entre 700 y 1.500 millones de dólares (entre 550 y 1.150 millones de euros al cambio del momento). Pero para que el entramado societario generara beneficios, las grandes compañías españolas tenían que confiar en el fondo y el Gobierno de Emiratos tenía que concederle contratos. El 7 de julio de 2010, Gómez-Acebo escribió al rey Juan Carlos para pedirle ayuda: "Llegados a este punto y para estos proyectos, tu ayuda nos vendría fenomenal, ya que las cosas en esta parte del mundo funcionan así".

Juan Carlos I no volvió en viaje oficial a la región hasta abril de 2014, pero en 2011 y 2012 realizó varias visitas privadas a Abu Dabi. Según informa El Confidencial, el monarca levantó el teléfono para que las empresas españolas apostaran por el proyecto del hijo de su hermana y este tuviera hilo directo con los jeques más destacados. Las gestiones se produjeron durante los últimos meses de 2010 y todo 2011. El contenido completo de la carta se puede leer aquí. 

