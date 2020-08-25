Estás leyendo: Partidos independentistas insisten en que Sánchez comparezca tras la huida del rey emérito

Partidos independentistas insisten en que Sánchez comparezca tras la huida del rey emérito

EH Bildu, ERC, Junts per Catalunya, CUP y BNG han reiterado su petición para que el Gobierno rinda cuentas ante lo que consideran el "derecho fundamental al control parlamentario en una operación de encubrimiento de la monarquía para tapar sus vergüenzas".

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I. / Europa Press

EH Bildu, ERC, Junts per Catalunya, CUP y BNG han reiterado este martes su petición para que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparezca en el Congreso sobre la "huida" del rey emérito Juan Carlos I y han considerado que no se puede denegar porque atentaría contra su derecho al control parlamentario.

Según ha manifestado la portavoz adjunta de ERC, Carolina Telechea, en una rueda de prensa conjunta, la Mesa del Congreso no puede volver a rechazar esta solicitud alegando que es una materia ajena al Gobierno, como ha hecho con la anterior petición.

"Eso atenta contra nuestro derecho fundamental al control parlamentario en una operación de encubrimiento de la monarquía para tapar sus vergüenzas", ha afirmado Telechea.

"El problema es cómo se ha apoyado al rey política y económicamente" en su huida, Mireia Vehí, diputada de la CUP

Aparte de la comparecencia de Sánchez en un pleno extraordinario para explicar la salida del rey emérito de España, también solicitan la de la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, después de que ambas ya fuesen rechazadas por la Mesa la semana pasada con el argumento de que es un asunto ajeno al Ejecutivo.

La portavoz de EH-Bildu, Maite Aizpurua, ha advertido de que, por parte de los partidos autores de las solicitudes, insistirán "cuantas veces haga falta" porque consideran que la "negociación" del Gobierno con la Casa Real para la salida del rey emérito de España requiere "explicaciones claras y nítidas".

Por su parte, la diputada de la CUP, Mireia Vehí, ha dicho que el problema no es si el rey emérito volverá a España si es llamado a declarar por la Justicia, como ha dicho la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, que ocurrirá, sino "cómo se le ha dejado ir y cómo desde el Gobierno se le ha apoyado logísticamente, políticamente y económicamente". 

