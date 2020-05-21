madridActualizado:
Vox ha impedido que el Congreso emita una declaración institucional en memoria del pintor Juan Genovés, recientemente fallecido, ya que "antes debe respaldarse un acto en recuerdo de las personas que han perdido la vida como consecuencia del coronavirus", según un comunicado de este partido.
Además, destacan que pese al "profundo respeto" que profesa al artista valenciano, rechaza apoyar la declaración institucional que durante toda la jornada ha promovido el diputado de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, también valenciano.
Al no haber unanimidad de los grupos parlamentarios, la declaración por tanto no será leída antes de que acabe el pleno.
Vox apunta que en un momento como el actual de "dificultades sanitarias, sociales y económicas" no tiene sentido el pronunciamiento de una declaración sobre un artista en concreto antes que sobre los casi 28.000 fallecidos como consecuencia del coronavirus.
"Miles de víctimas que no han podido tener la despedida que merecían ni la compañía de sus familias. Miles de ancianos fallecidos en las residencias y ocultados por la gestión criminal y negligente del Ejecutivo social-comunista. Son esas víctimas las primeras que deben ser honradas", recalca Vox.
"El abrazo" es la obra más conocida del pintor valenciano y data de 1976.
La declaración de Baldoví recuerda la pintura y la trayectoria de Genovés como uno de los artistas más "emblemáticos" de la transición y de la democracia, así como un "icono de concordia".
