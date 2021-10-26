Estás leyendo: Juan Lobato, nuevo portavoz del PSOE-M en la Asamblea de Madrid

Juan Lobato, nuevo portavoz del PSOE-M en la Asamblea de Madrid

El nuevo secretario general asumirá además del liderazgo, la portavocía del partido en la Asamblea de Madrid.

El secretario general del PSOE-M, Juan Lobato, cerrando su campaña de Primarias, en la Plaza de Pedro Zerolo, en el barrio de Chueca, el pasado 22 de octubre de 2021. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

Tras 25 años sin tocar poder en la Comunidad de Madrid, el PSOE madrileño celebró el pasado sábado unas primarias para decidir quién sería el encargado de crear un proyecto político capaz de arrebatar la presidencia de la región a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Con la apuesta por un PSOE más "transversal y moderno", Juan Lobato se proclamó como el nuevo secretario general de la delegación socialista en Madrid, con más de un 60% de los votos. Pero no será el único cargo que ostentará el exalcalde de Soto del Real.

Juan Lobato asumirá el liderazgo y la portavocía del partido 

La portavoz socialista en la Asamblea de Madrid, Hana Jalloul, ha adelantado este martes que dejará su cargo "a disposición del partido", tal y como ha dicho en una rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Portavoces. Su puesto lo asumirá Juan Lobato tal y como ha podido confirmar este periódico.

"Quiero anunciar públicamente que pongo mi cargo a disposición del partido. Este tiempo ha sido de interinidad y ha sido un proceso de mucho aprendizaje para mí", ha explicado Hana Jalloul.

Lobato se había mostrado predispuesto a que fuera una única persona la encargada de llevar el liderazgo y la portavocía del partido en la Asamblea de Madrid.

