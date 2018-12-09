Público
Juan Marín dice que se presentará a la investidura en Andalucía: "Estoy convencido de que el PP apoyará mi candidatura"

El candidato de Ciudadanos a presidir la Junta de Andalucía insiste en que él debe ser el presidente de la Junta de Andalucía ya que su partido fue el que más creció en las pasadas elecciones.

El candidato de Ciudadanos a liderar la Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, durante su entrevista en El Objetivo.-

El candidato de Ciudadanos a presidir la Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, ha insistido este domingo en que tiene que ser él quien presida la Junta de Andalucía, a pesar de ser la tercera fuerza en el Parlamento por detrás de PSOE y PP.

Marín, como ya hiciera el partido naranja durante la misma noche electoral, argumenta que fueron los que más crecieron en los pasados comicios y que, por tanto, los que mejor representan "el cambio", que quieren los ciudadanos de Andalucía. 

"Los andaluces han decidido que haya cambio y el partido que puede liderarlo es Ciudadanos", ha señalado Marín en una entrevista concedida a El Objetivo de La Sexta. Asimismo, Marín también se ha mostrado confiado en que el Partido Popular apoyará su investidura. 

Por otra parte, el candidato de Ciudadanos ha evitado pronunciarse sobre si Vox también apoyaría su investidura como presidente de Andalucía. "Yo no puedo controlar quién vota sí y quién vota no", ha indicado. 

