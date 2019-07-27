Juanma del Olmo: "Sánchez no quería un acuerdo, sabe que hasta septiembre tiene tiempo"

El secretario de Comunicación de Podemos, Juanma del Olmo, está convencido de que el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, no quería llegar a un acuerdo con la formación morada: "Desde el principio busca el apoyo de Cs y la abstención del PP, y sabía que hasta septiembre tiene tiempo".
En un hilo abierto en su cuenta en Twitter, Del Olmo asegura que "nos ofrecían tres cajas envueltas con un lazo, que aparentemente eran muy bonitas, pero cuando las habrías no tenía nada dentro, estaban vacías".
¿Qué ofrecía el PSOE en realidad a 💜Unidas Podemos?.— JUANMA DEL OLMO (@juanmalpr) July 27, 2019
Nos ofrecían tres cajas envueltas con un lazo 🎁, que aparentemente eran muy bonitas, pero cuando las habrías no tenía nada dentro, estaban vacías.https://t.co/wQaaeWfhzi
Del Olmo se pregunta qué hubiera pasado si Sánchez hubiera negociado con Albert Rivera una coalición: "¿Hubiera vetado a Rivera?, ¿hubiera ofrecido a Cs un acuerdo para desarrollar su participación en el Gobierno con tres Ministerios vacíos de competencias?".
En definitiva, Del Olmo cree que Sánchez "no hubiera tratado tan mal a Cs" como ha tratado a Unidas Podemos.
A su juicio, Sánchez solo consiguió un apoyo (PRC) porque "no negoció con nadie para conseguir conformar una mayoría de izquierdas" pero, además, "subió con soberbia a la tribuna para decir que la responsabilidad era de todos los demás".
En la red social, Del Olmo también se refiere a hechos "muy graves" ocurridos estos días como que la vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo, "manipuló un documento de Unidas Podemos para enviarlo a la prensa y volar por los aires las negociaciones".
Del Olmo insiste en que Podemos ha ido cediendo en todo lo que el PSOE exigía. "Sánchez con argumentos bastante peregrinos vetó a Pablo Iglesias, un veto que buscaba una excusa para romperlo todo", afirma.
Pero, "el problema", dice, era que Sánchez no quería un pacto con la formación morada porque "en el fondo lo quiere con Ciudadanos".
