La asociación de Jueces y Juezas para la Democracia (JJpD) insta a los vocales que actualmente conforman el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y que pasan este martes a estar en funciones por el vencimiento del mandato del actual órgano de gobierno de los jueces, a que renuncien a sus puestos para facilitar que la renovación se produzca lo antes posible.
En un comunicado, llaman además, a la "responsabilidad institucional de los grupos parlamentarios a fin de que renueven lo más pronto posible el órgano de gobierno de la Judicatura para evitar su situación de interinidad y el consiguiente daño a la imagen de la Justicia" .
Mientras, en la asociación de jueces Francisco de Vitoria reclaman que el CGPJ circunscriba su actividad a asuntos de trámite y reglados o a aquellos que respondan a razones de urgencia mientras esté en funciones porque entienden que "adoptar decisiones estratégicas discrecionales no urgentes por quien cuenta con una cuestionable legitimidad, supondría un descrédito de la institución".
En un comunicado, se refieren al hecho de que la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial, en su artículo 570, no regula qué limitaciones tiene el CGPJ mientras está en funciones y pide que se adopten restricciones por iniciativa propia.
"La Asociación Judicial Francisco de Vitoria estará alerta ante cualquier desviación que pudiera producirse en el ejercicio de las funciones atribuidas al órgano de gobierno de los jueces que excedan, como hemos dicho, de los actos reglados y de los actos urgentes y necesarios que no admitan demora", reiteran.
