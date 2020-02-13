Estás leyendo: El Poder Judicial pide especializar en violencia machista a 33 juzgados de lo penal

El Poder Judicial pide especializar en violencia machista a 33 juzgados de lo penal

En 31 capitales de provincia no existe ninguno especializado en esta lacra. También ha solicitado la creación de siete nuevos juzgados para que exista un órgano judicial especializado en cada provincia española.

La presidenta del Observatorio de Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Ángeles Carmona. / EUROPA PRESS - RICARDO RUBIO
La presidenta del Observatorio de Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Ángeles Carmona, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS - RICARDO RUBIO

madrid

efe

La Comisión Permanente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha solicitado este jueves la especialización en violencia machista de 33 juzgados de lo penal y la creación de siete nuevos juzgados para que exista un órgano judicial especializado en cada provincia española.

La especialización de los juzgados de lo penal es una medida contenida en el Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género que persigue optimizar la respuesta de las instituciones frente a la violencia machista.

En la actualidad, según el CGPJ, hay 32 juzgados de lo penal especializados en violencia de género y en 31 capitales de provincia no existe ningún órgano judicial especializado en esta problemática.

A instancias de la presidenta del Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del CGPJ, Ángeles Carmona, la Comisión Permanente del Poder Judicial ha acordado proponer la especialización de 33 juzgados de lo penal y la creación de otros siete.

Existe una "imperiosa necesidad" de creación de estos nuevos órganos judiciales de lo penal en Almería, Sevilla, Alicante y Cádiz. La Comisión Permanente del CGPJ ha decidido comunicar su acuerdo a los tribunales superiores de justicia afectados con el objeto de que la junta sectorial de jueces de lo penal pueda pronunciarse al respecto.

En 2019, los juzgados de lo penal enjuiciaron a más de 30.000 personas por violencia de género.

