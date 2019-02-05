Los jueces del TSJC ven una "gravísima irresponsabilidad" que un fiscal de la Audiencia cuestione su imparcialidad

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha tachado este martes de "gravísima irresponsabilidad" que el fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional Pedro Rubira haya dudado de la imparcialidad de jueces catalanes si la causa por rebelión y sedición contra los exjefes de los Mossos d'Esquadra se envía a Catalunya.
En un acuerdo de la Sala de Gobierno del TSJC adoptado la tarde de este martes -con ausencia de su presidente Jesús María Barrientos-, el órgano judicial ha considerado que, en sus alegaciones, Rubira "cuestionaba, textualmente y sin ambages, la imparcialidad de los jueces y juezas que desempeñan su función en Catalunya". Y ha declarado que sus afirmaciones "suponen un ataque muy grave y sin justificación alguna al Poder Judicial en su conjunto y, con ello, al propio sistema constitucional".
"Cuestionar por un miembro del Ministerio Público, en el ejercicio de la acción penal, la imparcialidad de los jueces y juezas que ejercen en Catalunya, constituye una gravísima irresponsabilidad de quien tiene, precisamente, por mandato constitucional y estatutario el deber de proteger el ejercicio independiente e imparcial de la jurisdicción", ha insistido el TSJC.
Y ha añadido: "El Ministerio Fiscal, por el rol que ocupa en el proceso y por la alta función que la Constitución le encomienda, no puede ceder a la demagogia, a la banalidad o a la ofensa para la defensa de los intereses públicos que representa". Ha terminado reafirmando que los jueces catalanes siempre actuarán en cumplimiento de sus deberes constitucionales, "entre los cuales la imparcialidad ocupa un ligar muy destacado".
La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha aclarado la tarde de este martes en un comunicado que "en ningún caso duda de la profesionalidad de los magistrados que ejercen sus funciones en Catalunya y en el resto del territorio nacional" y ha manifestado su confianza en la independencia de jueces y tribunales catalanes, así como la imparcialidad de cada juez en cada caso que se somete a su jurisdicción.
