Actualizado:
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 32 de Madrid ha archivado la causa abierta por acoso sexual y laboral contra el abogado de Podemos José Manuel Calvente, despedido por el partido en 2019, al no considerar debidamente justificada la perpetración de esos delitos denunciados por otra letrada de la formación morada.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha confirmado este miércoles el sobreseimiento provisional de las diligencias abiertas tras la interposición de una querella contra Calvente por la supuesta comisión de los delitos de acoso sexual, acoso laboral, hostigamiento, coacciones y lesiones.
La denunciante era Marta Flor Núñez, la abogada del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, de la que ha trascendido su supuesta relación con el fiscal del caso Villarejo, Ignacio Stampa -que se está investigando-, a raíz de las publicaciones de las conversaciones en un chat de abogados de Podemos.
La magistrada adopta esta decisión al considerar que no ha resultado debidamente justificada la perpetración de los delitos que dieron lugar a la formación de la causa, en consonancia con el informe del fiscal, de fecha 10 de julio, detalla el TSJM.
Este auto puede ser recurrido en reforma, ante el propio órgano judicial.
En diciembre de 2019 la dirección de Podemos comunicó su despido por burofax al letrado Calvente, hasta entonces responsable de Protección de Datos del partido, tras abrirle un expediente por supuesto acoso sexual y laboral a la citada trabajadora.
Precisamente la mañana de este miércoles el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid ha citado a José Manuel Calvente para que ratifique su denuncia por delitos de financiación ilegal, blanqueo de capitales, administración desleal y revelación de secretos cometidos presuntamente por miembros de Podemos.
