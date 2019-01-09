Un juez ha archivado la causa a los Mossos d'Esquadra por supuesto espionaje político, destapado a raíz de la documentación que iban a incinerar la víspera de la declaración de independencia, ya que no incurrieron en "desviación de poder" y buscaron información "esencial en toda policía".

En un auto, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 22 de Barcelona ha acordado archivar la causa, después de constatar que la comisaría de información de los Mossos ha actuado con "competencia", recabando datos de personas que por su significación sociopolítica podían ser partícipes o víctimas de incidentes en un momento "especialmente vulnerable" en pleno proceso independentista.

"No puede concluirse que las investigaciones no estuvieran guiadas por el propósito de salvaguardar el interés público y, por lo tanto, no son una desviación de poder", sostiene el juez, que da carpetazo así a la causa, que abrió a raíz de la denuncia de varios particulares después de que se descubrió que los Mossos habían recabado información sobre ellos, que constaba en la documentación que iban incinerar el 26 de octubre de 2017, la víspera de la declaración de independencia aprobada por el Parlament.

