Catalunya El juez archiva la causa contra los Mossos al no apreciar espionaje político en los documentos que incineraron

El titular del juzgado de instrucción número 22 de Barcelona considera que "no puede concluirse que las investigaciones no estuvieran guiadas por el propósito de salvaguardar el interés público".

Manifestants dels CDR a la part final de Via Laietana davant el cordó policial dels Mossos d'Esquadra. JOEL KASHILA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra frente a manifestantes independentistas en Via Laietana. JOEL KASHILA

Un juez ha archivado la causa a los Mossos d'Esquadra por supuesto espionaje político, destapado a raíz de la documentación que iban a incinerar la víspera de la declaración de independencia, ya que no incurrieron en "desviación de poder" y buscaron información "esencial en toda policía".

En un auto, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 22 de Barcelona ha acordado archivar la causa, después de constatar que la comisaría de información de los Mossos ha actuado con "competencia", recabando datos de personas que por su significación sociopolítica podían ser partícipes o víctimas de incidentes en un momento "especialmente vulnerable" en pleno proceso independentista.

"No puede concluirse que las investigaciones no estuvieran guiadas por el propósito de salvaguardar el interés público y, por lo tanto, no son una desviación de poder", sostiene el juez, que da carpetazo así a la causa, que abrió a raíz de la denuncia de varios particulares después de que se descubrió que los Mossos habían recabado información sobre ellos, que constaba en la documentación que iban incinerar el 26 de octubre de 2017, la víspera de la declaración de independencia aprobada por el Parlament.

