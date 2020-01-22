Estás leyendo: El juez del caso Villarejo cita como imputado al número dos de Interior con Fernández Díaz por el espionaje a Bárcenas

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El juez del caso Villarejo cita como imputado al número dos de Interior con Fernández Díaz por el espionaje a Bárcenas

Francisco Martínez fue secretario de Estado de Seguridad en el Gobierno de Rajoy.

Francisco Martínez en una imagen de archivo | EFE
Francisco Martínez en una imagen de archivo | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

europa press

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga el caso Villarejo Manuel García Castellón, ha citado para el próximo viernes en calidad de investigado al que fuera número dos del Ministerio Interior Francisco Martínez por el supuesto espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas encargado al comisario jubilado, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú