El juez cita como investigados a la gerente y al tesorero de Podemos por el caso de la presunta niñera de Irene Montero

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 46 de Madrid se adhiere a la petición de la Fiscalía y cita a ambos cargos a declarar.

Irene Montero
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, durante su visita a la exposición 'Emilia Pardo Bazán. El reto de la modernidad', en la Biblioteca Nacional de España, el 8 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 46 de Madrid, José María Escribano, ha decidido citar como investigados al tesorero y a la gerente de Podemos, Daniel de Frutos y Rocío Esther Val, en la causa abierta por el presunto uso de una empleada de Podemos y actual asesora del Ministerio de Igualdad como cuidadora de la hija de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, durante la campaña electoral de 2019. El juez ha acordado citar a ambos para declarar el próximo 19 de julio

La decisión del juez llega después de que la Fiscalía pidiera que se citase a ambos trabajadores de Podemos en calidad de investigados. Según el fiscal, "tanto en el caso del delito electoral (por gastos en beneficio propio abonado con dinero electoral) como en el de administración desleal los dos fueron los que ordenaron el pago y, por tanto, en su garantía deben ser oídos como investigados". 

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 46 de Madrid abrió diligencias tras la denuncia de Mónica Carmona, abogada despedida de Podemos como responsable de Cumplimiento Normativo, sobre el presunto papel de cuidadora de Teresa Arévalo, empleada de Podemos. El juez ha citado como investigada este miércoles a la asesora de Irene Montero por esta presunta función de 'niñera'. Según el juez, "los hechos que resultan de las anteriores actuaciones presentan características que hacen presumir la posible existencia de una infracción penal". 

Fuentes de la formación morada indican que "este procedimiento es otro montaje más para perseguir a Podemos, impulsado por los sectores de la 'judicatura patriótica'".

