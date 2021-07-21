Estás leyendo: El juez del 'caso Villarejo' investigará al expresidente del BBVA Francisco González por administración desleal

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado investigar al expresidente del BBVA Francisco González por un posible delito de administración desleal en el marco de la causa sobre los encargos de la entidad a la empresa Cenyt, vinculada al excomisario José Villarejo.

En un auto conocido este miércoles, el titular del juzgado central de Instrucción número 6 atribuye este nuevo delito a González, que ya estaba siendo investigado por cohecho y descubrimiento y revelación de secretos, e imputa además al responsable de comunicación del BBVA, Pablo García Tobin.

El magistrado atiende, de este modo, la petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que en un informe del pasado 8 de julio solicitó que se informara a González de que las pesquisas incluían una presunta administración desleal por utilizar recursos del banco para uso personal.

(Habrá ampliación)

