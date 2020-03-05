El juez del 'Delcygate' pide fianzas de 20.000 euros a PP y Vox para ejercer la acusación

madrid
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, Antonio Serrano-Arnal, que investiga el denominado Delcygate, ha unificado en un sólo procedimiento las tres denuncias que tramita sobre este asunto por parte de Vox, PP y el Partido Laócrata y ha solicitado a las dos primeras la consignación de 20.000 y 5.000 euros respectivamente para poder ejercer la acusación popular.
Por lo que respecta al PP, se sigue a la espera de que el Partido Popular formalice la correspondiente tramitación para ejercitar su personación en esta causa, que investiga el encuentro que mantuvo el pasado 20 de enero en el Aeropuerto de Barajas el ministro de Transporte, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.
El partido minoritario ya ha iniciado una campaña de crowdfunding y solicitan a los ciudadanos que les ayuden "a hacer justicia", ya que la fianza fijada por el juez constituye más de cinco veces el salario mínimo.
Mientras realiza estos trámites en relación con las acusaciones populares el magistrado ya ha comenzado a investigar este asunto, y ha solicitado al Ministerio del Interior un informe que explique cuál es la normativa de funcionamiento del aeropuerto, así como quiénes son los funcionarios responsables de llevar a cabo su cumplimiento para comenzar a analizar si con el encuentro entre el ministro y la vicepresidenta venezolana se infringió dicho protocolo.
