El juez envía a prisión a uno de los detenidos por la violación de Sabadell

El resto de los acusados han sido puestos en libertad, obligados a comparecer cada semana en el juzgado y tienen prohibido salir de España.

Fábrica abandonada de Sabadell, donde se produjo una presunta agresión sexual/ Google Maps

El juez que investiga la violación múltiple a una joven de 18 años en Sabadell (Barcelona) ha ordenado prisión para uno de los ocho detenidos que ya ha interrogado y deja en libertad al resto, a los que obliga a comparecer semanalmente en el juzgado y a quienes prohíbe salir de España.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), después de que ayer la Fiscalía pidiera prisión para los siete detenidos que comparecieron ante el juez, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 2 de Sabadell ha ordenado este jueves que solo uno ingrese en la cárcel, si bien otros dos también serán encarcelados por otros casos pendientes.

El juez mantiene la causa abierta por un delito de agresión sexual "cometido materialmente por tres personas", dos de las cuales estarían entre los siete investigados que han pasado a disposición del magistrado.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron anoche a un supuesto octavo implicado en la agresión sexual, que todavía permanece en comisaría a la espera de pasar a disposición del juez en las próximas horas.

