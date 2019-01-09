Público
Gürtel El juez de Gürtel procesa al constructor Fernando Martín y otras 20 personas por los contratos irregulares en Arganda del Rey

El magistrado también propone juzgar al líder de la trama, Francisco Correa, a su número dos, Pablo Crespo, y a autoridades y funcionarios públicos del municipio madrileño.

Fernando Martín, en una imagen de archivo./EFE

El juez del caso Gürtel ha procesado a 21 personas, entre ellas el expresidente de la constructora Martinsa Fernando Martín y los principales cabecillas de la trama, en la pieza de este caso sobre contratos públicos irregulares otorgados a la red mafiosa por el Ayuntamiento de Arganda del Rey (Madrid).

En el auto de pase a procedimiento abreviado (equivalente al procesamiento), el juez propone juzgar al líder de la trama, Francisco Correa, a su número dos, Pablo Crespo, y a autoridades y funcionarios públicos del municipio madrileño que, en la práctica, "llegaron a dirigir toda la contratación pública de Arganda del Rey".

