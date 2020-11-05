madrid
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha decidido imputar a 18 cargos y excargos del PP en el marco del caso Púnica, en concreto en la pieza que investiga la contratación de informes pagados con dinero público para la mejora de su imagen en internet al conseguidor de la Púnica, Alejandro de Pedro.
A los investigados se les imputan delitos de malversación de caudales públicos, fraude a la administración, tráfico de influencias y prevaricación entre otros.
Entre los imputados se encuentra Ignacio García Vinuesa, actual Comisionado para las Víctimas del Terrorismo de la Comunidad de Madrid. García de Vinuesa tendrá que declarar ante el juez por, presuntamente, beneficiarse de informes para la mejora de su imagen en internet pagados con fondos públicos cuando era alcalde de Alcobendas.
La Consejería de Justicia de la Comunidad de Madrid, de quien depende García de Vinuesa, aún no ha tomado ninguna decisión sobre el futuro político del alto cargo. Algunas asociaciones de víctimas del terrorismo ya han pedido su dimisión.
Curiosamente, García de Vinuesa, es conocido porque en septiembre de 2018 fue pillado mientras veía un partido de tenis de la semifinal de la Copa Davis durante un pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid. Tuvo que pedir disculpas por ello.
Según informa la cadena Ser, entre los investigados. También el jefe de Gabinete de Andrea Levy, Pablo Balbín, por lo que respecta a Madrid.
