El juez imputa a CDC y PDeCAT como personas jurídicas en el 'caso del 3%'

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata, que instruye la causa de la presunta financiación irregular de Convèrgencia —el conocido como 3%—, ha imputado a CDC y PDeCAT como personas jurídicas por los presuntos delitos de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales.
En su auto, el magistrado explica que el PDeCAT es un "mero continuador" de CDC que, según relata, puso en marcha una estructura para financiar ilegalmente la formación política, en forma encubierta mediante donaciones a fundaciones ligadas a dicho partido, CatDem y Forum Barcelona, en connivencia con empresarios y otros cargos de índole política
El magistrado emplaza a ambos partidos a designar procurador y abogado y explica que en esta causa se investiga a altos cargos del partido CDC quienes, en relación con otros cargos públicos y funcionarios de distintas Administraciones e instituciones públicas de Catalunya, pusieron en marcha una estructura para financiar ilegalmente el partido político.
(Habrá ampliación)
