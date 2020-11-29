El juez imputa a Fernando Roig y otros tres empresarios de Castellón por dar préstamos "a fondo perdido" a Carlos Fabra

El juez Jacobo Pin ha imputado a 27 personas dentro de una nueva causa contra Carlos Fabra, en la que se encuentran cuatro conocidos empresarios de Castellón. Fernando Roig, presidente del Villarreal C.F y del Grupo Pamesa; Enrique Gimeno, presidente del grupo Facsa; Luis Enrique Batalla, exadministrador de Becsa; y Daniel Vicente Latorre, administrador de la firma de gestión de residuos Reyval, renombrada como Intercity Development.
El auto asegura que Roig concedió en 2013 un prestamo de 1,4 millones de euros a la familia de Fabra, el que fuera presidente de la Diputación de Castellón entre 1995 y 2011. "En la práctica eran a fondo perdido", asegura el magistrado en la información a la que ha tenido acceso el diario El Español.
Según el medio digital, también aparecen como investigados Francisco Martínez, exvicepresidente de la Diputación de Castellón y Salvador Martí, expresidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Castellón entre otros.
La causa contra Carlos Fabra arrancó en 2017 tras las investigaciones de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT) y la UDEF. La Audiencia Provincial de Castellón condenó a Fabra, en noviembre de 2013, a cuatro años de prisión por cuatro delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, a una multa de 693.074,33 euros y a indemnizar a Hacienda con la misma cantidad por el total de la cuantía defraudada durante los ejercicios 1999, 2000, 2002 y 2003 más intereses legales. Unos meses más tarde, en julio de 2014 esta condena fue confirmada por el Tribunal Supremo.
