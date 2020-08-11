El juez imputa al responsable de campañas y al tesorero de Podemos por la financiación del partido

MADRIDActualizado:
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, ha imputado a Juan Manuel del Olmo, secretario de Comunicación de Podemos y responsable de las campañas, así como un estrecho colaborador de Pablo Iglesias, además de al tesorero y la gerente del partido tras la denuncia presentada por el abogado despedido José Manuel Calvente por posibles delitos de malversación y administración desleal.
El magistrado ha citado a los tres el próximo 20 de noviembre en calidad de investigados después de que Calvente ratificara su denuncia ante Escalonilla y declarara durante varias horas a finales del pasado julio.
Aparte de estas citaciones, el juez ha ordenado otras diligencias en el marco de esta causa que acaba de ponerse en marcha, como es requerir a Podemos abundante documentación que abarca desde la contabilidad hasta tablas de sueldos de trabajadores.
(Habrá ampliación)
