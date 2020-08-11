Estás leyendo: El juez imputa al responsable de campañas y al tesorero de Podemos por la financiación del partido

El juez imputa al responsable de campañas y al tesorero de Podemos por la financiación del partido

El magistrado requiere al partido morado diversa documentación, desde la contabilidad hasta tablas de sueldos de trabajadores, tras la denuncia del abogado despedido José Manuel Calvente.

Reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos, el pasado enero. PODEMOS
EUROPA PRESS

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, ha imputado a Juan Manuel del Olmo, secretario de Comunicación de Podemos y responsable de las campañas, así como un estrecho colaborador de Pablo Iglesias, además de al tesorero y la gerente del partido tras la denuncia presentada por el abogado despedido José Manuel Calvente por posibles delitos de malversación y administración desleal.

El magistrado ha citado a los tres el próximo 20 de noviembre en calidad de investigados después de que Calvente ratificara su denuncia ante Escalonilla y declarara durante varias horas a finales del pasado julio.

Aparte de estas citaciones, el juez ha ordenado otras diligencias en el marco de esta causa que acaba de ponerse en marcha, como es requerir a Podemos abundante documentación que abarca desde la contabilidad hasta tablas de sueldos de trabajadores.

