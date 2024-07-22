El juez que investiga a Begoña Gómez cita a declarar como testigo a Pedro Sánchez

madrid
El juez Juan Carlos Peinado, que mantiene la investigación abierta contra Begoña Gómez, ha decidido convocar a su esposo, Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón, presidente del Gobierno, para que declare como testigo. Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, la declaración está programada para el próximo 30 de julio a las 11.00 horas. El magistrado ha señalado que la declaración se llevará a cabo conforme al artículo 413, párrafo 12, de la Lecrim, y será el propio juez quien se desplace al Complejo Presidencial de la Moncloa, donde se encuentran el despacho oficial y el domicilio del testigo.
