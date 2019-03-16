Público
El juez investiga a otros cuatro policías por cargas en una escuela de Barcelona el 1-O

El teniente de alcalde de la ciudad Condal, Jaume Asens, ha apuntado en su cuenta de Twitter que con estas nuevas imputaciones, "ya son 41 los policías investigados". 

Cargas policiales durante el 1-O. EFE

El teniente de alcalde de Derechos de Ciudadanía del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Jaume Asens, ha afirmado este sábado que el Juzgado de Instrucción 7 de la ciudad ha acordado investigar a otros cuatro agentes de Policía Nacional por cargas en la Escola Mediterrània el 1-O.

En diversos apuntes en su cuenta de Twitter recogidos por Europa Press, ha informado de que la decisión judicial es en respuesta a un escrito del consistorio y que, con estas nuevas imputaciones, "ya son 41 los policías investigados".

Ha señalado que en la investigación "queda patente que el operativo policial del Ceip Mediterrània no respondió a los principios de necesidad, oportunidad y excepcionalidad" porque hubo 30 heridos y los agentes actuaron sin aviso previo, según Asens.

