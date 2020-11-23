madrid
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye la pieza Kitchen, Manuel García-Castellón, ha acordado este lunes imputar al que fuera jefe de la Sección de Vigilancias y Seguimientos de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos (UAI), Jesús Vicente Galán, cuando tuvo lugar la operación investigada.
Esta unidad, bajo el mando de Marcelino Martín-Blas, realizó presuntamente labores de vigilancia tanto en las inmediaciones del piso de los Bárcenas como en la calle General Díaz Porlier de Madrid —donde tenía el estudio de restauración de arte la mujer de Bárcenas, Rosalía Iglesias— el 25 de julio de 2013.
En la ronda de declaraciones programadas para este lunes, un total de cuatro, se incluía la testifical de este instructor con el objetivo de que explicara los motivos que llevaron a realizar esas actuaciones. Pero fuentes presentes en la declaración, consultadas por Europa Press, han explicado que Galán ha comunicado al juez antes de iniciar el interrogatorio que las preguntas a las que debía responder podrían perjudicarle.
Ha sido entonces cuando a petición del Ministerio Fiscal, el magistrado ha acordado que tenga la condición de investigado con el fin de proteger sus derechos, habida cuenta de que un testigo está obligado a decir siempre la verdad.
En el auto de citación, el juez señalaba que la existencia del vehículo de la UAI en las inmediaciones de Díaz Porlier permitía inferir que "funcionarios policiales adscritos a la Unidad de Asuntos Internos, cuando ésta estaba bajo la jefatura de Marcelino Martín-Blas, realizaron labores de vigilancia en un inmueble relacionado con Rosalía Iglesias, la esposa del Sr. Bárcenas, cometido totalmente ajeno a la función de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos".
Por eso, este mismo lunes, el juez citó también a declarar como testigo al agente que participó en las vigilancias para conocer a quién reportaba sobre las mismas y quién las ordenaba.
