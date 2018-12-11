El juez Llarena imparte clases desde hace ocho años en una universidad catalana sin haber solicitado compatibilidad 

El juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena ha impartido clases durante ocho años en una universidad online catalana, la UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya), sin haber solicitado la compatibilidad al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), según ha adelantado este martes infoLibre.
El magistrado encargado de instruir la causa contra el procés catalán ha explicado a este medio que no ha solicitado la compatibilidad al no superar las 75 horas anuales de actividad docente, que es el tiempo que estipula el Reglamento de la Carrera Judicial relativo a los miembros de la judicatura que trabajan en la UNED y extrapolable a esta institución catalana. Su tarea, asegura Llarena a través de la Portavocía del Alto Tribunal, se basa en "corregir el examen final de cada estudiante" y a corregir algunos ejercicios. En total, señala, "10 días de dedicación completa por año natural".
Sin embargo, a tenor del testimonio de la Universidad recabado por el medio, un profesor colaborador, como es Llarena, dedicaría unas diez horas por crédito. En este caso, la asignatura que imparte el magistrado, Proceso Penal, es de seis créditos, por lo que trabajaría 60 horas por semestre, es decir, 120 por curso académico.
Desde el 2011, el juez ha alternado esta asignatura del Máster de la Abogacía con la de profesor colaborador del Trabajo de Fin de Grado (TFG) de Derecho, que también es de seis créditos. "De media, los TFGs en esos semestres tenían 5-6 aulas virtuales cada semestre. En cada aula habían unos 35 estudiantes, que habitualmente tenían un único profesor colaborador aunque puede darse la circunstancia de que en algún aula o algún semestre hubiese más de uno y se repartiesen el trabajo", relata la UOC a infoLibre en relación al periodo 2011-2015. Asimismo, los profesores colaboradores solían "proponer actividades, corregirlas, calificarlas y hacer un retorno a las actividades desarrolladas por los alumnos y responder a sus consultas".
