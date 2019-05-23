Público
Caso ITV La jueza revoca el tercer grado que la Generalitat concedió a Oriol Pujol

En un auto, que se puede recurrir, la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 2 de Catalunya estima el recurso de la Fiscalía contra la resolución de la Dirección de Servicios Penitenciarios del Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat.

La juez revoca el tercer grado que la Generalitat concedió a Oriol Pujol

La juez de vigilancia penitenciaria ha revocado el tercer grado que la Generalitat concedió en marzo pasado al exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol a los dos meses de que ingresara en prisión para cumplir la pena de dos años y medio que se le impuso por cobrar comisiones ilegales en el caso ITV.

En un auto, que se puede recurrir, la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 2 de Catalunya estima el recurso de la Fiscalía contra la resolución de la Dirección de Servicios Penitenciarios del Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat y revoca el tercer grado concedido el pasado 21 de marzo al único hijo del expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol que se dedicó a la política.

La Fiscalía había advertido de que conceder el tercer grado a Oriol Pujol transmitía a la sociedad "un peligrosísimo mensaje de que es rentable delinquir" y de que "la ley no es igual para todos", al no castigarse "con la misma severidad" a los delincuentes con "elevado estatus social" respecto a los "desfavorecidos".

[Habrá ampliación]

