El juez vuelve a ordenar prisión para los 4 CDR cuyos autos fueron anulados por no darles información esencial para su defensa

La Sala de lo Penal ha ordenado al juez Manuel García Castellón a los cuatro investigados por terrorismo, en prisión provisional desde su detención, a finales de septiembre. 

16/09/2019 - Audiencia Nacional de España / EFE

El juez Manuel García Castellón ha vuelto a decretar prisión preventiva para los cuatro integrantes de los CDR cuyos autos de prisión dictados el 26 de septiembre fueron anulados este martes por la Audiencia Nacional porque no se les proporcionó información esencial para su defensa en la causa que entonces estaba secreta.

Según han informado fuentes de las defensas, el magistrado ha reiterado la orden de prisión tras verse obligado por la Sala de lo Penal a repetir las correspondientes vistillas del artículo 505 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal para estos cuatro miembros de los CDR: Guillem Xavier Duch, Eduardo Garzón, Xavier Buigas y Alexis Codina.

En estas comparecencias, el teniente fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional Miguel Ángel Carballo ha vuelto a pedir su ingreso en prisión preventiva por delitos de terrorismo aportando más detalles de los que en su día ofreció para pedir al juez esta medida cautelar, teniendo en cuenta además que recientemente se levantó parcialmente el secreto de esta causa.

