Barcelona
El juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria ha avalado las salidas que la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) autorizó al expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez para hacer voluntariado en virtud del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario, en contra del criterio de la Fiscalía.
En un auto, que puede ser recurrido, la titular del Juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Barcelona autoriza las salidas de Sànchez -tres días a la semana durante 11 horas para hacer voluntariado-, como en su día hizo en los casos del presidente de Òmnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart y de la exconsellera Dolors Bassa.
((Habrá ampliación))
