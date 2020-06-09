Estás leyendo: La jueza del 8-M rechaza archivar la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid y mantiene su citación de este miércoles

Público
Público

'Caso 8-M' La jueza del 8-M rechaza archivar la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid y mantiene su citación de este miércoles

Rechaza archivar la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, como solicitó la Abogacía del Estado y la Fiscalía.

ÚLTIMA HORA
ÚLTIMA HORA

madrid

europa press

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, ha rechazado este martes archivar la causa contra el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, como solicitó la Abogacía del Estado y la Fiscalía. Asimismo mantiene la declaración de Franco prevista para mañana.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público