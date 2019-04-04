Público
La jueza envía a prisión al cuñado de Rita Barberá por la 'Operación Azud'

La investigación se centra en las 'mordidas' con facturas supuestamente ficticias que varias empresas adjudicatarias de obra pública del Ayuntamiento de la capital valenciana realizaron al bufete de Corbín.

El abogado valenciano José María Corbín, cuñado de la fallecida exalcaldesa de València Rita Barberá. - EFE

La magistrada del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de València ha decretado prisión para el abogado José María Corbín, cuñado de la exalcaldesa de València Rita Barberá, que fue detenido el pasado martes en el marco de la Operación Azud.  Corbín fue detenido al igual que otro abogado, sobre el que aún no ha trascendido si ya ha declarado o si se ha decretado alguna medida.

La operación Azud, que trascendió este martes aunque la investigación arrancó hace dos años, se centra en las 'mordidas' con facturas supuestamente ficticias que varias empresas adjudicatarias de obra pública del Ayuntamiento de la capital valenciana realizaron al bufete de Corbín.

Además, durante este jueves por la tarde han pasado por la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil del barrio valenciano de Patraix los empresarios Vicente Prieto, de Secopsa, que ha abandonado las dependencias policiales sobre las 16.05 oculto bajo una chaqueta, y Carlos Turró, de Cleop, que ha entrado a las 16.35 y ha salido sobre las 16.50 horas y tapándose la cara con portadocumentos.

