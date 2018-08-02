Público
Público

Grand Coral La jueza Lamela procesa a José Luis Olivas y a otras 47 personas por el proyecto Grand Coral

Carmen Lamela considera que hay "indicios suficientes" para sentar en el banquillo a los procesados. Entre ellos también se encuentra el expresidente de Banco de Valencia, Antonio Tirado,  por posible blanqueo de capitales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
José Luis Olivas y Rodrigo Rato en la salida a Bolsa de Bankia/EFE

José Luis Olivas y Rodrigo Rato en la salida a Bolsa de Bankia/EFE

La jueza de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha propuesto juzgar al expresidente de Bancaja José Luis Olivas y a otras 47 personas, exconsejeros y empresarios, por las supuestas irregularidades en los préstamos concedidos al proyecto Grand Coral en el Caribe mexicano.

En el auto conocido este jueves, la magistrada, que considera concluida la fase de instrucción, percibe "indicios suficientes" para sentar en el banquillo a los ahora procesados, entre los que también se encuentra el expresidente de Banco de Valencia, Antonio Tirado, posible administración desleal y blanqueo de capitales.

El informe del Ministerio Fiscal denunciaba indicios de responsabilidad criminal en los integrantes del consejo de administración que votaron favorablemente los acuerdos relativos al grupo Grand Coral en las operaciones Emerald, la adquisición de las fincas Zacatón-Piedras Bolas en Baja California, Vinoramas, en la Riviera Maya, así como en la refinanciación de la deuda del grupo.

Todas estas operaciones, así como otras relacionadas con la refinanciación de la deuda del grupo empresarial, habrían sido financiadas por préstamos y créditos otorgados por Bancaja, Banco de Valencia y Bancaja Miami.

La investigación de Grand Coral nació a raíz de una denuncia presentada por Bankia Habitat a finales de 2013 por operaciones de aportación de capital y financiación de Bancaja entre 2005 y 2009, que le pudieron ocasionar un "menoscabo patrimonial" al tener que provisionar "una parte muy importante" de esos préstamos. 

Etiquetas