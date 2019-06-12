Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La jueza rechaza procesar por organización criminal el 1-O a ex altos cargos del Govern

Entiende que carecían de la "infraestructura adecuada para realizar un plan criminal" y que no les unía un "acuerdo asociativo duradero".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la policía nacional forman un cordón policial en el exterior del IES Tarragona. Las cargas policiales ante los colegios electorales y el insólito modo de votación están marcando la jornada del 1-O en Catalunya. EFE/Jaume Sellart

Agentes de la Policía Nacional, en el IES Tarragona durante el 1-O en Catalunya. EFE/Jaume Sellart

La jueza que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha descartado procesar por organización criminal a 28 de la treintena de investigados, entre ellos ex altos cargos del Govern, al entender que carecían de la "infraestructura adecuada para realizar un plan criminal" y que no les unía un "acuerdo asociativo duradero".

En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona desestima el recurso de la Fiscalía, que pedía procesar por organización criminal a la mayoría de investigados por la logística del 1-O, y mantiene la fianza de 5,8 millones que impuso a los 17 acusados de malversación.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad