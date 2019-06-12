La jueza rechaza procesar por organización criminal el 1-O a ex altos cargos del Govern

La jueza que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha descartado procesar por organización criminal a 28 de la treintena de investigados, entre ellos ex altos cargos del Govern, al entender que carecían de la "infraestructura adecuada para realizar un plan criminal" y que no les unía un "acuerdo asociativo duradero".
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona desestima el recurso de la Fiscalía, que pedía procesar por organización criminal a la mayoría de investigados por la logística del 1-O, y mantiene la fianza de 5,8 millones que impuso a los 17 acusados de malversación.
(Habrá ampliación)
