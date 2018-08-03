Público
Público

La jueza requiere a la URJC que le remita expedientes de otros alumnos en la misma situación que Casado

La magistrada que está juzgando el caso del máster de Pablo Casado ha remitido una petición a la URJC para que le envíe algunos expedientes de otros alumnos que estaban en la misma situación que el líder del PP con la intención de ver si el alto nivel de convalidación de créditos era una dinámica común.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pablo Casado dando una rueda de prensa en La Moncloa después de la primera reunión con Pedro Sánchez desde que es presidente del PP | Foto: EFE

Pablo Casado dando una rueda de prensa en La Moncloa después de la primera reunión con Pedro Sánchez desde que es presidente del PP | Foto: EFE

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid ha solicitado a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos que le remita expedientes de otros másteres diferentes al cursado por el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, para comprobar si era habitual la convalidación de 40 créditos a alumnos, como ocurrió con el líder popular y otras tres alumnas investigadas.

En una providencia, la jueza Carmen Rodríguez-Medel solicita a la URJC que los expedientes sean del curso 2008-2009 y que sean de títulos no impartidos por el Instituto de Derecho Público. También especifica en sus indicaciones que los expedientes sean de personas cuyo "único mérito" para el reconocimiento de créditos fuera el ser "licenciado, arquitecto o ingeniero". La magistrada pide que al menos se le remitan diez expedientes con esas características.

Fuentes jurídicas han indicado que, con este oficio, la magistrada quiere comprobar si era común el volumen de créditos convalidados a Casado y tres alumnas investigadas de ese máster era frecuente o excepcional.

La magistrada ya solicitó a la URJC que le enviara expedientes del propio máster en el que se centra la pieza separada que habían convalidado entre 40 y 60 créditos, información que la universidad remitió.

Etiquetas