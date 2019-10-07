La magistrada de la sala civil y penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha citado como imputado al exsecretario de Hacienda y diputado de ERC en el Parlament Lluís Salvadó por su presunto papel en la creación de la Hacienda catalana.
Salvadó, uno de los cargos que fue detenido por la Guardia Civil en la operación del 20S contra la organización del referéndum, ha sido llamado a declarar el próximo 19 de noviembre como presunto autor de los delitos de malversación, revelación de secretos y desobediencia grave por su supuesta participación en la creación de una Hacienda catalana.
En un auto, la magistrada se considera competente para investigar a Salvadó, a instancias de la juez de instrucción 13 de Barcelona, y lo imputa al considerar que existen indicios de que "trabajó al menos desde principios del año 2016 de forma intensa en el diseño de las llamadas estructuras del Estado", a sabiendas de su carácter inconstitucional.
