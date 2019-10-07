Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Juicio 1-O El exsecretario de Hacienda Lluís Salvadó comparecerá como investigado ante el TSJCat 

La magistrada de la sala civil y penal que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha citado como imputado al exsecretario de Hacienda y diputado de ERC en el Parlament Lluís Salvadó por su presunto papel en la creación de la Hacienda catalana.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo del diputado de ERC y exsecretario general de Hacienda Lluís Salvadó. /EP

Fotografía de archivo del diputado de ERC y exsecretario general de Hacienda Lluís Salvadó. /EP

 La magistrada de la sala civil y penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha citado como imputado al exsecretario de Hacienda y diputado de ERC en el Parlament Lluís Salvadó por su presunto papel en la creación de la Hacienda catalana.

Salvadó, uno de los cargos que fue detenido por la Guardia Civil en la operación del 20S contra la organización del referéndum, ha sido llamado a declarar el próximo 19 de noviembre como presunto autor de los delitos de malversación, revelación de secretos y desobediencia grave por su supuesta participación en la creación de una Hacienda catalana.

En un auto, la magistrada se considera competente para investigar a Salvadó, a instancias de la juez de instrucción 13 de Barcelona, y lo imputa al considerar que existen indicios de que "trabajó al menos desde principios del año 2016 de forma intensa en el diseño de las llamadas estructuras del Estado", a sabiendas de su carácter inconstitucional. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad