Poco más de hora y media le han durado a la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo los 8 primeros testigos citados en la 24 sesión del juicio al procés. Cinco agentes de la Guardia Civil y tres de los Mossos d’Esquadra han comparecido este jueves ante el Alto Tribunal, y han sido precisamente los policías catalanes los que han relatado episodios de violencia vividos en primera persona durante las semanas más tensas en Catalunya, entre finales de septiembre y principios de octubre de 2017.
El peso de los interrogatorios ha recaído fundamentalmente sobre el fiscal Jaime Moreno, con la participación de la abogada del Estado, Rosa María Seoane, y de parte de las defensas de los 12 dirigentes independentistas procesados. El partido ultraderechista Vox, que ejerce como acusación popular en la causa, se ha mantenido en silencio, sin plantear una sola cuestión a los testigos.
